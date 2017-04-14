The Countdown Edition

The Countdown Edition

As the questioning of Arkansas Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley continued late into the night at the federal courthouse a host of revelations about the drugs, protocols and people involved in the upcoming seven executions next week were revealed for the first time /more/ Drug companies object to use of their drugs in the seven state killings scheduled to begin Monday. The head of the Correction Department is unwilling to say much about the claim as a decision nears on a federal case to stop the executions.

