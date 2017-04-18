SUV hits Little Rock church, injures boy, 4, inside
A tow truck operator loads a vehicle Wednesday afternoon as workers repair damage to a church building at the corner of Springer Boulevard and East Roosevelt Road in Little Rock after the vehicle, which had been pursued by police, struck the building. A woman who fled from Little Rock officers in a stolen car Wednesday crashed the vehicle into a church and injured a child, police said.
