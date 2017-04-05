State board agenda item aims at local control of Little Rock School District; governor resists
LOCAL CONTROL: State Board of Education member Jay Barth has asked the board to vote next week on returning the Little Rock School District to democratic control. State Board of Education member Jay Barth of Little Rock has put an item on the April 13 meeting of the Board that relates to state control of the Little Rock School District.
