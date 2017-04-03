Sheriff cut down in grocery gunfight
One hundred years ago this week, Assistant U.S. Agriculture Secretary Carl Vrooman was pounding on a table in Little Rock and telling the Arkansas Gazette that any Southern landowners who weren't willing to switch from cotton to food crops 'are disloyal.'
