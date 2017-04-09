School activist says no to LR tax; backers hope for low black voter turnout
Dr. Anika Whitfield , an enduring activist in the Little Rock School District , joins the opposition to a May 9 special election to add 14 years of payments of 12.4 property tax mills to support extended school district debt . Her reasoning: First, that E ducation Commissioner Johnny Key, who controls the state-run district, and his chosen superintendent, Michael Poore , make decisions for the district without elected representation.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|church of satan
|Sat
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
