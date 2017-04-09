School activist says no to LR tax; backers hope for low black voter turnout

Dr. Anika Whitfield , an enduring activist in the Little Rock School District , joins the opposition to a May 9 special election to add 14 years of payments of 12.4 property tax mills to support extended school district debt . Her reasoning: First, that E ducation Commissioner Johnny Key, who controls the state-run district, and his chosen superintendent, Michael Poore , make decisions for the district without elected representation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.