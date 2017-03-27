Rush Hour: Stories you need to know today
Queensland is relying on a $170 million highway overpass to keep the state connected this week in its first major test as Rockhampton prepares for major flooding. Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey yesterday announced the Yeppoon traffic transition plan was expected to be enacted late today, meaning the Bruce Highway's low-lying southbound lanes would close but the new high-level overpass would remain open in both directions.
