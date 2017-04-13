Restaurant Transitions: Katmandu Mo M...

Restaurant Transitions: Katmandu Mo Mo kiosk open in River Market;...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Katmandu Mo Mo, which has been enormously popular as a food truck vending Nepalese dumplings and other Himalayan goodies, is going brick-and-mortar, after a fashion: Its kiosk in the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, was expected to open Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min Penelope W 20,951
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Apr 5 Guest 40
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state Apr 4 Oh my 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC