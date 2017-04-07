Rally set against death penalty

Rally set against death penalty

19 hrs ago

For your calendar: A rally against the seven scheduled executions is set for a week from today, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the State Capitol. Damien Echols, a former Death Row inmates, will attend.

