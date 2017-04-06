Police kill suspect in motel parking lot
Little Rock police fatally shot a man who reportedly had rammed one car and was attempting to ram a police car in a motel parking lot at Kanis and Shackleford Roads about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was the third fatal police shooting of a suspect this year.
