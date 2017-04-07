Officer identified in suspect's shooting
The Little Rock Police Department has identified Jonathan Gonzalez, a member of the force since June 2015, as the officer who fatally shot a man after he reportedly rammed cars in a motel parking lot when officers tried to arrest him on multiple warrants. Austin Snyder, 22, died of the wounds.
