North Little Rock seeks input on adding tax or fee

North Little Rock City Council members are considering either a half-percent city sales tax or the revival of a fee for sanitation services as a way to increase revenue to maintain city operations and a healthy reserve fund over the next five years, according to city financial projections given to council members. City aldermen met 30 minutes before their regular meeting Monday night to discuss revenue projections provided by Mayor Joe Smith's recent state of the city report, as well as the revenue options available.

