New Broadway Bridge dedicated
Crews work on completing the bicycle and pedestrian walkway that connects the River Trail to the new Broadway Bridge on Thursday on the Little Rock side of the Arkansas River. Though vehicles have been rolling across the new Broadway Bridge for more than a month now, work will continue on the project, likely until June, the top state highway official said Thursday.
