LR City Board supports millage extension

The Times ' April 20 cover story, to be posted online later, is an overview of the proposed millage extension for Little Rock's public schools and includes interviews with those who support and those who oppose the extension, which Superintendent Mike Poore says will raise $160 million for renovations. Add to the list of supporters the Little Rock Board of Directors, which voted 7 to 1 last night to express its favor of the extension.

