Little Rock woman killed, Conway man injured in crash

Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Tracey D. Fuhrman, 59, was killed and 45-year-old Victor Cummings was injured in a crash near the Highway 324 intersection on Highway 9 shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Authorities said Fuhrman was heading north on Highway 9 in a 2016 Toyota Scion and Cummings was driving behind her in a 2014 Dodge Charger when Fuhrman slowed to turn left onto Highway 324.

