Little Rock school tax opponents to ask for another early polling place

Groups opposing a special election May 9 on adding 14 years of property tax payments on Little Rock School District taxpayers will ask the Pulaski County Election Commission today to reopen the McMath Library on John Barrow Road as an early polling place for the election beginning May 2. As we reported earlier, the library had been scheduled as an early poll, but then the School District - communicating through its bond representative from Stephens Inc. - asked that it be dropped. The only early poll will be at a county building downtown.

