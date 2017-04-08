Little Rock prepared to resume taxpayer subsidies of LR Regional Chamber of Commerce
WHERE IT BEGAN: Jim Lynch was a plaintiff in the lawsuit that stopped city tax subsidies of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce . That led to a constitutional amendment to legalize the subsidy and the city is poised to resume payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|church of satan
|16 hr
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Fri
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC