Little Rock police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot by an officer in a west Little Rock hotel parking lot. Officers were searching Wednesday night for 22-year-old Austin Snyder of North Little Rock on multiple felony warrants, who was reported to be driving a stolen GMC Yukon and carrying a stolen weapon, according to a news release.
