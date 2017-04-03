Little Rock police identify man kille...

Little Rock police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

10 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Police have identified the man who was fatally shot by an officer in a west Little Rock hotel parking lot. Officers were searching Wednesday night for 22-year-old Austin Snyder of North Little Rock on multiple felony warrants, who was reported to be driving a stolen GMC Yukon and carrying a stolen weapon, according to a news release.

