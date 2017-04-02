Little Rock leadership misses its fault in tax woes
NOT THE INTERNET: Regional shopping centers such as this one at Bryant are among other causes for sluggish sales tax collections in Little Rock, which some city directors want to blame on the Internet The Democrat-Gazette's Chelsea Boozer reported this morning on a dip of a tenth of a percent in city of Little Rock sales tax collections in 2016 compared with 2015, a decline that city directors seem to blame on the loss of commerce to the Internet. If only it were that simple.
