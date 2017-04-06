Little Rock 1957: The past isn't even past

TWENTY YEARS AFTER: Would the current Arkansas governor fit in a Little Rock Central remembrance as happened in 1997? If so, what would he say about resisting a return of the school district to control by a school board that was majority black when he took it over. Add another book to the reading list on the Little Rock school desegregation crisis of 1957, "Remember Little Rock," from the University of Massachusetts Press by Erin Krutko Devlin.

