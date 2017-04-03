Lethal drugs' lid re-closed by high court

Executions have been set for Kenneth Williams, Jack Jones Jr., Marcel Williams, Bruce Earl Ward, and Don Davis, Stacey Johnson, Jason McGehee and Ledell Lee. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower court from ordering the state Department of Correction to release information about its execution drug supply, an about-face in the legal battle to reveal information about the deadly concoction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.