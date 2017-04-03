Lethal drugs' lid re-closed by high court
Executions have been set for Kenneth Williams, Jack Jones Jr., Marcel Williams, Bruce Earl Ward, and Don Davis, Stacey Johnson, Jason McGehee and Ledell Lee. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower court from ordering the state Department of Correction to release information about its execution drug supply, an about-face in the legal battle to reveal information about the deadly concoction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|djc
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|just sayin
|1,780
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|10 hr
|Guest
|40
|Bucktooth Clinton Kid
|23 hr
|Lucky
|1
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Lizzie
|4
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC