Jury selected in suit against ex-Little Rock officer who fatally shot teen

A jury of six men and six women was seated Monday in the wrongful-death lawsuit against former Little Rock police officer Joshua Hastings. Attorneys decided on the panel just before 4 p.m. and will start the civil case at 9 a.m. today in Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller's courtroom.

