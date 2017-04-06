Jury convicts two in feeding program fraud
KATV reports that a federal court jury in Little Rock this morning returned guilty verdicts on all counts against two people charged in a multi-million-dollar scheme for claiming federal money for feeding phantom poor children. Jacqueline Mills and Anthony Waits had claimed innocence.
