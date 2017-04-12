Job creation in Little Rock; what a city report didn't say

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: The closed Beechcraft facility is among the economic development projects touted to city board as product of chamber-city "partnership" by City Manager Bruce Moore. City Manager Bruce Moore, in last night defending renewal of spending $300,000 a year in Little Rock tax money to subsidize operations of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, distributed to the City Board a list of jobs "created" and other economic development by the city's "partnership" with the chamber since 2009.

