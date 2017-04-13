In lawsuit against former Little Rock officer who fatally shot teen, jury debating
Former Little Rock police officer Josh Hastings and his father, retired Little Rock police Capt. Terry Hastings, enter the federal courthouse in Little Rock on Wednesday during jury deliberations in his wrongful-death civil trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|Penelope W
|20,951
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC