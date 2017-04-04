Gunfire's wounded stay quiet; 5 shootings tied, Little Rock police think
Little Rock police believe four shootings last fall are connected to a fifth shooting in November that injured a 23-year-old man, a police spokesman said Monday. The five shootings, spanning between Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bucktooth Clinton Kid
|7 hr
|Lucky
|1
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|10 hr
|Oh my
|1
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Lizzie
|4
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Guest
|1,778
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 2
|old doc
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC