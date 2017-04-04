Gunfire's wounded stay quiet; 5 shoot...

Gunfire's wounded stay quiet; 5 shootings tied, Little Rock police think

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock police believe four shootings last fall are connected to a fifth shooting in November that injured a 23-year-old man, a police spokesman said Monday. The five shootings, spanning between Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bucktooth Clinton Kid 7 hr Lucky 1
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state 10 hr Oh my 1
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) 19 hr Lizzie 4
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Mon Guest 1,778
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 2 old doc 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC