Friday. An open line and the Arkansas death watch
Five state legislators from Little Rock have written Little Rock School Superintendent Michael Poore asking him to add an early voting place in the May 9 special tax election in which voters are being asked to extend 12.4 property tax mills for 14 years at an added cost of $600 million or more. The Arkansas Supreme Court today accepted an appeal by Bruce Ward, scheduled to be killed by the state Monday, of a separate action arguing that mental disabilities should bar his executions.
