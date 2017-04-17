Former Arkansas Death Row Inmate Damien Echols Calls on State to Halt Plans To Kill 8 Men This Month
He was one of the West Memphis Three, the young men in West Memphis, Arkansas, who were imprisoned for the 1993 slayings of three 8-year-old boys after an investigation largely fueled by unsubstantiated rumors of a Satanic ritual. This weekend, Echols traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas, to protest the state's plan to execute inmates in rapid succession.
