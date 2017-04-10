Executing multiple inmates the same day was common, now rare

The last time that a state put more than one inmate to death on the same day was more than 16 years ago when Texas executed two condemned killers in back-to-back lethal injections - they were declared dead 33 minutes apart. Other than the moment when one of the men lashed out at family members and police officers who testified against him at trial, the executions went quietly and without any difficulties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.