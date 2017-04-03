Envoy E145 near Little Rock on Apr 2nd 2017, electrical odour in cabin
An Envoy Embraer ERJ-145, registration N649PP performing flight MQ-3339/AA-3339 from Fort Walton Beach,FL to Dallas Ft. Worth,TX with 52 people, was enroute at FL320 about 50nm east of Little Rock,AR when the crew reported an electrical odour in the cabin and decided to divert to Little Rock, where the aircraft landed safely about 30 minutes later and taxied to the gate.
