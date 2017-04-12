Death row inmates' federal lawsuit, d...

Death row inmates' federal lawsuit, day three

16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Another late night for attorneys arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule - which would see eight men executed this month - would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. The hearing continued past 6 p.m. tonight before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, and resumes for a final day tomorrow at 9 a.m. In February, Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled double executions for each of four nights, April 17, 20, 24 and 27. Read our coverage of day two of the hearing here.

