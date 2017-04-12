Death row inmates' federal lawsuit, day three

Another late night for attorneys arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule - which would see eight men executed this month - would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. The hearing continued past 6 p.m. tonight before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, and resumes for a final day tomorrow at 9 a.m. In February, Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled double executions for each of four nights, April 17, 20, 24 and 27. Read our coverage of day two of the hearing here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.