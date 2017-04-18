Death 2 days away, inmates deny slayings
This combination of undated file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Stacey E. Johnson, left, and Ledell Lee. Both men are scheduled for execution April 20. Arkansas plans to put to death two men Thursday who have claimed their innocence, presenting another set of legal challenges to state attorneys who failed Monday to clear the way for an earlier round of executions.
