Death 2 days away, inmates deny slayings

Death 2 days away, inmates deny slayings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

This combination of undated file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Stacey E. Johnson, left, and Ledell Lee. Both men are scheduled for execution April 20. Arkansas plans to put to death two men Thursday who have claimed their innocence, presenting another set of legal challenges to state attorneys who failed Monday to clear the way for an earlier round of executions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Apr 5 Guest 40
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state Apr 4 Oh my 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC