Clinton School interview with Tom Cotton to be held at Robinson Center tomorrow
The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service will host an event with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton tomorrow at the Robinson Center on W. Markham. Skip Rutherford , the dean of the Clinton School, will conduct an interview with Cotton, but will also take written questions from the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|New york
|20,966
|Sherwood PD (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Personal Experience
|21
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC