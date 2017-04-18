Clinton School interview with Tom Cot...

Clinton School interview with Tom Cotton to be held at Robinson Center tomorrow

Arkansas Times

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service will host an event with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton tomorrow at the Robinson Center on W. Markham. Skip Rutherford , the dean of the Clinton School, will conduct an interview with Cotton, but will also take written questions from the audience.

