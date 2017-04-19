Clarksville judge pleads guilty to two counts related to January DWI case

The citizen journalist over at the Bad Government in Arkansas blog has been hard at work covering the case of Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge William "Bill" Pearson, who plead guilty to two misdemeanors on Monday, including DWI and reckless driving, related to a January 20 incident near Clarksville in which he led police on a short chase after blowing through a DWI checkpoint. You can read more about the case from the BGA blog here.

