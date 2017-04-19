Clarksville judge pleads guilty to tw...

Clarksville judge pleads guilty to two counts related to January DWI case

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The citizen journalist over at the Bad Government in Arkansas blog has been hard at work covering the case of Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge William "Bill" Pearson, who plead guilty to two misdemeanors on Monday, including DWI and reckless driving, related to a January 20 incident near Clarksville in which he led police on a short chase after blowing through a DWI checkpoint. You can read more about the case from the BGA blog here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Apr 5 Guest 40
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state Apr 4 Oh my 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC