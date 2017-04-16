Brawner: Controlled chaos at the Legi...

Brawner: Controlled chaos at the Legislature

Now that the regular session lacks only a planned one-day return May 1 before adjournment, 12 legislators have written letters to their chambers asking the record to reflect they didn't mean to vote a certain way on a particular bill, as reported in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. That's not a big deal.

