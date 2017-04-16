Brawner: Controlled chaos at the Legislature
Now that the regular session lacks only a planned one-day return May 1 before adjournment, 12 legislators have written letters to their chambers asking the record to reflect they didn't mean to vote a certain way on a particular bill, as reported in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. That's not a big deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Regressive Progre...
|20,961
|Herpies Outbreak in Arkansas
|Apr 15
|guest
|2
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC