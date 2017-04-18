Bear State 1Q Profit Up 48 Percent

Bear State 1Q Profit Up 48 Percent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Bear State Financial Inc. of Little Rock reported Thursday first-quarter earnings of $4.9 million, up 48 percent from the same quarter last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parental Alienation Awareness Day on April 25th (Apr '10) 11 hr Alisha from Arkan... 2
News Jokes are flying about Clintons' 'Hillbilly' ai... (Apr '13) 20 hr Ricky F 531
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,969
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC