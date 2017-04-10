Bail lowered for man accused of fatally shooting Little Rock woman;...
A Pulaski County circuit judge Thursday cut the $500,000 bail of a West Memphis man by more than half after the defendant's attorney, citing a "strong" case for self-defense, predicted that prosecutors had little chance of a first-degree murder conviction. The $200,000 bail set by Judge Chris Piazza was still almost three times the $75,000 that defense attorney Bobby Digby had requested for 31-year-old Jerrold Dewayne Howard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC