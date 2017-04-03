Backgrounds key in '12 shooting suit

The presiding judge in the civil trial against a former Little Rock police officer who killed a teen burglary suspect in 2012 told attorneys he wanted to know what led the two to that point. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller first weighed whether to allow the juvenile court records of Bobby Moore III, a 15-year-old who was fatally shot Aug. 12, 2012, by then-officer Josh Hastings at the Shadow Lake Apartments, 13111 W. Markham St. Later, Miller took up whether to allow testimony from Little Rock police officer Corey Hall, a former sergeant who oversaw Hastings in 2008.

