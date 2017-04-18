Attorneys for death row inmate Marcel Williams argue execution would...
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker is hearing arguments today from attorneys for Marcel Williams, who contend that due to his physical condition, the lethal injection scheduled for this coming Monday could risk a botched or agonizingly slow and painful execution, in violation of his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment. Williams' attorneys argue that his diabetes, hypertension, and obesity have worsened, posing new risks.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
