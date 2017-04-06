Arkansas Supreme Court refuses stays of two executions
The Arkansas Supreme Court issued a batch of orders today related to appeals from Death Row inmates. They included cursory denials of stays of execution for Ledell Lee and Stacey Johnson , both scheduled to die April 20. The men have exhausted standard appeals, but are continuing post-conviction relief proceedings.
