Arkansas senator faced the audience's wrath at a town hall when he defended Trump on tax returns
Sen. Tom Cotton at a town hall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday. Audience members jeered Cotton and help up red cards of disapproval as he spoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC