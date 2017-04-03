Arkansas House Rejects Attempt to Impose Online Sales Taxes
LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas legislators wrapped up the bulk of their work for the 2017 regular session Monday, approving a $5.5 billion budget and establishing a rainy day fund for future fiscal emergencies.
