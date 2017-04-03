Apartments, health clinic among ideas for re-use of Little Rock schools
ENVISIONED AS APARTMENTS: Woodruff school, scheduled for closure, would become multifamily housing undeer each of two separate ideas submitted to the Little Rock School District. The Little Rock School District has received seven ideas for using two schools to be closed next year as a result of budget cuts approved by the state, which controls the school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Guest
|1,778
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Sun
|old doc
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC