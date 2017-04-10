Another blackeye for charter schools

Read more: Arkansas Times

A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas , with the difference only in numbers. From Dianne Ravitch's excerpt: Over the past 15 years, California charter schools have received more than $2.5 billion in tax dollars or taxpayer subsidized funds to lease, build, or buy school buildings.

Little Rock, AR

