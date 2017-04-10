Another blackeye for charter schools
A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas , with the difference only in numbers. From Dianne Ravitch's excerpt: Over the past 15 years, California charter schools have received more than $2.5 billion in tax dollars or taxpayer subsidized funds to lease, build, or buy school buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Strip
|3 hr
|following you
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC