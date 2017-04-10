All charged up: Tesla building statio...

All charged up: Tesla building station in LR

A high-powered charging station that can quickly charge a Tesla electric car is under construction in Little Rock and, enthusiasts of the car say, will begin to fill what they described as a gaping hole in the company's network of Supercharger stations across the nation.

