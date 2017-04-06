Add another coffee bar downtown: Nexus

Add another coffee bar downtown: Nexus

12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

How many coffee shops can downtown Little Rock support? We'll find out this summer when yet another new shop, Nexus Coffee and Creative, opens at 301B President Clinton Ave., next door to the departed Ten Thousand Villages and across from Revolution. Amy Moorehead of Little Rock, the owner of the coffee shop, has posted a video on the business' Facebook page saying Nexus will be a family-owned-and-operated coffee and co-working space with a mission to promote entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Little Rock, AR

