ABA: 'Troubled' by Arkansas' multiple execution plan
In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to members of the press during a Q&A session in Little Rock, Ark. The American Bar Association President Linda Klein urged Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a letter dated Tuesday, April 11, to modify the state's schedule for putting the inmates to death to allow for adequate time between executions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uneducated Republicans
|22 min
|Guest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|28 min
|Kang Snake
|20,948
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC