15 Years Later, Murder-Suicide Fades ...

15 Years Later, Murder-Suicide Fades From View

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

After being caught embezzling from Stephens Inc., futures trader John Markle killed his family and himself in November 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) 5 hr Guest 1,778
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Sun old doc 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Mar 26 Honestly 5
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Mar 25 Megan 3
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC