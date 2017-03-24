With April 20 execution date approaching, two death row inmates seek clemency
Executive clemency hearings began on Friday in advance of Arkansas's upcoming execution dates for eight inmates on death row. This morning, the Arkansas Parole Board heard from Stacey Johnson and an attorney for Ledell Lee , both of whom are scheduled to die by lethal injection on April 20. The hearings took place at Varner Unit.
