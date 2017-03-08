Wife charged with fatally stabbing husband
Little Rock police say Earl Buckner, 55, was fatally stabbed in his home at 1105 E. 8th Street about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found his wife, Christie Buckner, 42, standing over the body w On March 7, 2017, at 2008 hours, Officers responded to a cutting just occurred call at 1105 E. 8th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,882
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC