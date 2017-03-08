Wife charged with fatally stabbing husband

Little Rock police say Earl Buckner, 55, was fatally stabbed in his home at 1105 E. 8th Street about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found his wife, Christie Buckner, 42, standing over the body w On March 7, 2017, at 2008 hours, Officers responded to a cutting just occurred call at 1105 E. 8th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.