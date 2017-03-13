Weight-Loss Surgery Arrives at Arkansas Heart Hospital
Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, director of the Bariatric & Metabolic Institute at the Arkansas Heart Hospital, says his staff has seen hundreds of patients since it opened the first of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sat
|Now_What-
|22
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Longhaul
|5
|Ulysses gore jr
|Mar 16
|Unique45
|1
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC